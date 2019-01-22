Labour Splits Latest

David Blunkett was driven to place his head in his hands over Chris Williamson’s GDP growth claims this afternoon on Politics Live. How’s that Labour unity working out for you..?

January 22, 2019 at 1:20 pm

Quote of the Day

George Freeman on Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit Position:

“The Leader of the Opposition’s Position is crystal clear – he’s for Leave up north and Remain down south.”

