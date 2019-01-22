Andrew Murrison Re-Tables Time Limited Backstop Amendment

As expected, Tory backbencher Andrew Murrison has re-tabled his amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement which would demand a time limit on the backstop. His amendment simply reads: <At end add: ‘but insists on an expiry date to the backstop.’> May’s Plan A for ‘Plan B’ now looks to be convincing her MPs to back this amended version of the deal…

While the EU is doing its best to maintain unity in public, concerns about the backstop derailing the whole negotiation are clearly bubbling away under the surface – Poland wobbled yesterday while the EU have skewered the Irish Government today by saying for the first time that they would demand a hard border if there is no deal. EU divisions are only going to get worse as 29th March approaches…