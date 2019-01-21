Polish Foreign Minister Calls For 5 Year Time Limit on Backstop

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has revealed a rare glimpse of EU disunity in an interview in Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita. Speaking about the stalemate he suggested that the matter could be solved if the Irish were to agree to a five year time limit on the backstop. Guido thinks that might just be enough to win over Parliament…

“If Ireland appealed to the EU to change the agreement on the backstop … so that it would apply temporarily , let’s say five years, the matter would be solved. Of course, this would be less beneficial for Ireland than an indefinite backstop, but much more favourable than the non-contractual Brexit, which inevitably approaches.”

He further said that Ireland “gave [the EU] an excuse to treat the UK harshly” but as a consequence of no deal, “Ireland will end up the biggest loser.” Things may be beginning to move on the EU side…

This could prove to be a potential way out of the deadlock. Parliament could vote on a version of the Withdrawal Agreement with a five year time limit added on, and it would then be up to the EU to accept it or let the clock tick down to no deal. This is broadly what last week’s Murrison amendment attempted to do, but Bercow blocked it…