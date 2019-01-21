IMF: UK Will Be Fastest Growing European G7 Country After Brexit

The International Monetary Fund has released a forecast showing they expect the UK to have the joint-fastest GDP growth among European countries in the G7 nations in both 2019 and 2020. This is a significant upgrade from their October forecast..

The IMF is also predicting that growth will rise further next year, from 1.5% in 2019 to 1.6% in 2020, after the UK has formally left the EU. The forecast assumes that Britain leaves the EU, albeit with a deal in 2019…

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss said that this proves “Despite the naysayers, the UK has defied all forecasts and is will be the third fastest growing economy in the G7 showing that our approach is working.” Still waiting for that Brexit recession we were told was inevitable…