A new ICM Poll alarmed the Guardian last night, with No Deal being the public’s leading option as to what should happen next. It’s also the legal default as long as Parliamentary deadlock continues…

No Deal: 28%

Referendum: 24%

General Election: 11%

Withdrawal Agreement: 8%

Whilst No Deal is comfortably popular among the public, according to Election Maps UK, just 116 MPs support it. This is despite 498 MPs voting to set No Deal as the legal default when they triggered Article 50…