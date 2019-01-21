Greenpeace’s Diesel Warrior

Rainbow Warrior III is Greenpeace’s first purpose-built ship. It cost members £20 million and features the latest super-yacht facilities, like a helicopter-pad. The 30 berth, 58 metre-long ship has a fuel capacity for 110,000 litres of diesel to power the Volvo Penta D65A MT 1850 HP, giving the ship a top speed of 16 knots. Diesel. The same diesel that Greenpeace calls on us all to ditch?

Given that for centuries man has sailed the world using only wind-power, it seems incredibly hypocritical to have a diesel-powered Greenpeace ship. The ship does have sails and can travel using wind technology, yet they deliberately designed it to be diesel-powered. That they chose, for the purpose of convenience and speed, to fit a diesel-powered engine shows their priorities. Whether it be flying around the world for environmental conferences or chugging across the oceans, the emission-free life they advocate is for other people.

January 21, 2019 at 1:18 pm

Green News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Charles Moore on the aid charity’s sex scandal…

“Oxfam was the Harvey Weinstein of aid – arrogant, bullying, conspicuous in its faults, yet utterly immune until the balance of fear mysteriously changed overnight.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs
Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Hawking on Corbyn Hawking on Corbyn