Greenpeace’s Diesel Warrior

Rainbow Warrior III is Greenpeace’s first purpose-built ship. It cost members £20 million and features the latest super-yacht facilities, like a helicopter-pad. The 30 berth, 58 metre-long ship has a fuel capacity for 110,000 litres of diesel to power the Volvo Penta D65A MT 1850 HP, giving the ship a top speed of 16 knots. Diesel. The same diesel that Greenpeace calls on us all to ditch?

Given that for centuries man has sailed the world using only wind-power, it seems incredibly hypocritical to have a diesel-powered Greenpeace ship. The ship does have sails and can travel using wind technology, yet they deliberately designed it to be diesel-powered. That they chose, for the purpose of convenience and speed, to fit a diesel-powered engine shows their priorities. Whether it be flying around the world for environmental conferences or chugging across the oceans, the emission-free life they advocate is for other people.