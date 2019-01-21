Green Party Candidate Eats Out Of Bins

In what is probably the most Green Party thing ever, candidate John Cossham was featured in the Guardian over the weekend, describing himself as a ‘freegan’, “which means I get food from bins, from foraging, or from my garden.”

Aside from eating out of bins, John doesn’t own a car and has a tattoo of a compost symbol. Much like the Green Party’s manifesto, he even admits he doesn’t budget. “I never know when money will come in, so I don’t budget. But I believe happiness is separate to your income.” Props to him for living his agrarian society inspired life as we all would have to live under a Green government…