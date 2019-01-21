Green Party Candidate Eats Out Of Bins

In what is probably the most Green Party thing ever, candidate John Cossham was featured in the Guardian over the weekend, describing himself as a ‘freegan’, “which means I get food from bins, from foraging, or from my garden.”

Aside from eating out of bins, John doesn’t own a car and has a tattoo of a compost symbol. Much like the Green Party’s manifesto, he even admits he doesn’t budget. “I never know when money will come in, so I don’t budget. But I believe happiness is separate to your income.” Props to him for living his agrarian society inspired life as we all would have to live under a Green government…

Tags:
People:
January 21, 2019 at 11:42 am

Green News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Charles Moore on the aid charity’s sex scandal…

“Oxfam was the Harvey Weinstein of aid – arrogant, bullying, conspicuous in its faults, yet utterly immune until the balance of fear mysteriously changed overnight.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs
Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Hawking on Corbyn Hawking on Corbyn