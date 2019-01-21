Camden Council To Be Addressed By Revolutionary Communist Group

Tonight, Labour controlled Camden Council will hear from Revolutionary Communist Group, who will be mounting a defence of Corbyn on anti-Semitism and demanding the Council repeals its adoption of the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. Camden knows the group is extreme, it sent along two Prevent officers to a RCG meeting in September…

Full council meetings rarely hear from non councillors, they rejected every single request from local residents to speak last year. Seemingly it’s different for literal revolutionary communists…

The council’s opposition leader Oliver Cooper has accused Camden Council of allowing the RCG to “hijack council meetings with their agenda, while refusing to let others speak… Camden has been identified as a high risk council for terrorist, with residents, former pupils, and students convicted of terrorist offences in recent years.” All is not well in Camden Labour…