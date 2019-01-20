Starmer: Any Deal Requires A Backstop

#Marr: Does Labour’s #Brexit deal need a backstop?
Shadow Brexit Sec Keir Starmer: “At this stage, any deal probably does require a backstop”https://t.co/RPprKkiZxW pic.twitter.com/jw0nXlJep1
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 20, 2019
Peoples’ Vote is Biggest Fantasy Unicorn | Mark Wallace
Grieve’s Minority Control Plan for Parliament | Alex Wickham
Why Doesn’t Greg Clark Like Brexit? | Spectator
Trade Facts Contradict Project Fear | Ruth Lea
If Brexit Were Football . . . | David Hardy
Claire Lehmann: Warrior Princess | Toby Young
Could Brexit Fix Our Broken Politics? | UnHerd
Buckingham Tories Looking for Bercow Replacement | The Sun
Are the Tories Doomed to Succeed on Brexit? | CapX
Boris Takes Bid for Top Job to the Workers | The Times
Not Yet Angry – But Patriotic And Bewildered | ConHome
Cabinet Heroes Stave Off Calorie Nannies | The Sun
Theresa May to Block John Bercow’s Peerage | The Times
Brexiteers Must Come to Their Senses | Iain Martin
Henry VIII and Today’s Brexit | Comment Central
