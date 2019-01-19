Saturday 7-Up

This week, despite our servers being down for half of Monday, 276,292 visitors visited 835,703 times viewing 1,322,725 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:

You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…

January 19, 2019 at 7:00 am

“So Jeremy Corbyn will meet with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA with no preconditions, but won’t meet the British Prime Minister without her agreeing to his precondition.”

