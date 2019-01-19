Saturday 7-Up

This week, despite our servers being down for half of Monday, 276,292 visitors visited 835,703 times viewing 1,322,725 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Massive Cheer For No Deal From Question Time Audience
- Leadsom Outwits Bercow and Grieve on Brexit ‘Plan B’
- Ipswich MP: ‘I Know Better Than My Constituents’
- Election Alert: Tories Open Candidate Selections in Swathes of Unwinnable Seats
- Soubry Scorches Corbyn
- BBC’s Universal Credit Interviewee is Actually Labour Party Activist
- Michael Gove’s Barnstorming Speech
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…