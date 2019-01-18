Massive Cheer For No Deal From Question Time Audience

BBC Question Time’s representative audience gave a massive cheer to the prospect of the Government walking away from their talks with the EU without a deal. Second referendum campaigners might need to reassess their cockiness, the Question Time audience is selected to be representative of the country. Unlike the 4-1 Remain voting panel…
