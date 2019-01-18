Massive Cheer For No Deal From Question Time Audience

BBC Question Time’s representative audience gave a massive cheer to the prospect of the Government walking away from their talks with the EU without a deal. Second referendum campaigners might need to reassess their cockiness, the Question Time audience is selected to be representative of the country. Unlike the 4-1 Remain voting panel

January 18, 2019 at 7:30 am

Tobias Ellwood tells LBC…

“So Jeremy Corbyn will meet with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA with no preconditions, but won’t meet the British Prime Minister without her agreeing to his precondition.”

