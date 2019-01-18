Mackinlay Slams Electoral Commission as “Unfit For Purpose”

Craig Mackinlay, who after a staggering four-year legal battle was finally cleared of any wrongdoing last week by Southwark Crown Court, has launched a seething attack on the “abstract and confused law” that has wrought so much unwarranted stress for him and his family. Writing for The House magazine he declared that his “greatest annoyance is reserved for the Electoral Commission” who have a “responsibility to interpret the law into understandable guidance for candidates and agents and have extra-statutory authority to produce guidance and rules to assist the electoral process.” Something they have clearly failed to deliver on…

Last year the High Court found that the Electoral Commission issued incorrect advice to campaigners during the EU referendum. Mackinlay has called for all political parties to come together to create coherent, understandable law and consider the status of the Electoral Commission. His whole article is worth a read

Tags:
People:
January 18, 2019 at 4:41 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Tobias Ellwood tells LBC…

“So Jeremy Corbyn will meet with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA with no preconditions, but won’t meet the British Prime Minister without her agreeing to his precondition.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.