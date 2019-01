UKIP’s nutty conspiracist leader Gerard Batten has inspired a series of increasingly deranged tweets, culminating in this corker. Hostilities have grown after Batten left Nige’s EFDD group in the European Parliament this week, to join Marine Le Penn’s EFD.

Guido understands that Batten has his personal communications chief, Chris Hicks running the official UKIP Twitter account. Batten is doing his level best to make Cameron’s fruitcakes and loonies jibe true after all…