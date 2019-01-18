Leaked Email Hints At Job Cuts at the Times and Sunday Times

Times staff are reportedly worried after receiving an email from Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens notifying them that he is seeking to change the “legal undertakings that protect the independence of The Times and The Sunday Times.”

In the email he writes that “both I and John Witherow, editor of The Times, want to request more flexibility so that we can share some resources across the two papers.” Sharing resources is usually code for job cuts…

Read the email in full here: