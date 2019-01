Jacob Rees-Mogg fans will be rejoicing at the news that they are about to get even more of the Moggster, he is getting his own weekly show on LBC starting tonight. DJ Mogg’s half-hour phone-in with Nick Ferrari every fortnight has always been a good listen, now he will get his own hour-long slot at 6pm on Fridays which he wants to use to find out “what the public really thinks”. Vox populi, vox dei…