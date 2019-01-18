High Court Rules Saj Was Right to Share Evidence on Suspected ‘Isis Beatles’

This morning the High Court rejected a legal challenge against Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s decision to share evidence with the United States about two suspected ‘ISIS Beatles’, without first seeking assurances that they would be immune from facing the death penalty.

Saj, backed by then Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and PM Theresa May, shared over 600 witness statements with the US on El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, who are said to have been part of the same ISIS cell as Jihadi John. This is a big slap down to the leftist protests at his decision over the summer. The High Court ruled in Saj’s favour on all five counts…

Tobias Ellwood tells LBC…

“So Jeremy Corbyn will meet with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA with no preconditions, but won’t meet the British Prime Minister without her agreeing to his precondition.”

