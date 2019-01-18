First Class Awkwardness at Diane’s Expense

Viewers may have detected a slight edge to the Question Time exchanges last night between Isabel Oakeshott and Diane Abbott. The awkwardness began earlier in the evening on the train to Derby when they found themselves sat next to each other in First Class. Diane was, according to Guido’s source in the carriage, not amused to find herself sat next to the ‘Bad Girl of Brexit’. Small talk was limited on the journey.

When they arrived at Derby station, Diane somehow managed to drop her money on the floor. She struggled to pick up the money, which given Diane’s generous size she was finding difficult to retrieve from under the table and chairs. Since the train would soon be pulling out of the station, Isabel helped pick up the coins, lest Question Time’s other guest should miss her station. Handing the cash back to Diane, Isabel quipped “I’m tempted to make a political point about Labour’s recklessness with money.” The other First Class passengers laughed. Diane responded with her trademark death stare…

January 18, 2019 at 2:10 pm

