‘Environmentalist’ Behind Mad New Diet is Globe-Trotting Billionaire With Private Jet

Just when you thought the deranged diet plan trying to limit the world to eating less than a quarter of an egg a day couldn’t get any more delicious, it turns out that the person behind it all is a globe-trotting billionaire who flies around the world in a £20 million private jet with her hotel mogul husband. Norwegian ‘environmentalist’ and former model Gunhild Stordalen founded the ‘EAT Foundation’ in 2013 which brought together 37 “experts” from 16 countries to come up with the mad new diet. Naturally they’ve all been flown to dozens of locations around the world too to promote their “research” this week…

Despite none of the “expert panel” actually following the diet themselves, they’ve still had the audacity to try to shove it down other people’s throats while their billionaire patron racks up thousands of air miles to meditate and hug trees with her husband in swanky locations from Cuba and Costa Rica to Mexico and Marrakech. Hypocrisy that truly knows no bounds…

People:
January 18, 2019 at 5:25 pm

Green News



