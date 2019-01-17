Truss Categorically Rules Out Customs Union

.@trussliz categorically rules out future membership of a Customs Union saying it would be incompatible with striking independent trade deals. #Peston pic.twitter.com/TtVqf3wTXr — Peston (@itvpeston) January 16, 2019

The big question now is which way does May tack to try to secure a majority for her deal in Parliament. Does she toughen up her stance to try to get her own party and the DUP back on board, or go for a softer Brexit to get Labour MPs on board? Without direct support from Corbyn it’s hard to see how this would ever deliver enough votes. Not to mention the irreparable damage it would do to her own party…

Liz Truss has put herself firmly in the former camp, categorically ruling out a customs union on Peston last night and adding that “there are 118 Conservatives that we have the potential to win over, and I think that’s where we should start.” Number 10 is holding firm for now, but there are plenty of Remainers – including in Cabinet – trying to pull it in the opposite direction…