Shadow Justice Minister Slams Corbyn’s Position

Gloria De Piero has liked a Facebook status from a local Labour member saying that “Jeremy Corbyn would walk blind folded through a burning orphanage to avoid spelling out what his Brexit position is.” Frontbenchers usually try to be more quiet about their disdain for their hopeless leader…

UPDATE: A source close to Gloria has been in touch to say that she “fully supports” Labour’s Brexit position, that she has unliked the post and doesn’t know how it was liked in the first place. Big thumbs seem to be a problem for a lot of politicians recently…