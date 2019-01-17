Shadow Justice Minister Slams Corbyn’s Position

Gloria De Piero has liked a Facebook status from a local Labour member saying that “Jeremy Corbyn would walk blind folded through a burning orphanage to avoid spelling out what his Brexit position is.” Frontbenchers usually try to be more quiet about their disdain for their hopeless leader…

UPDATE: A source close to Gloria has been in touch to say that she “fully supports” Labour’s Brexit position, that she has unliked the post and doesn’t know how it was liked in the first place. Big thumbs seem to be a problem for a lot of politicians recently…

People:
January 17, 2019 at 1:30 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Tobias Ellwood tells LBC…

“So Jeremy Corbyn will meet with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA with no preconditions, but won’t meet the British Prime Minister without her agreeing to his precondition.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.