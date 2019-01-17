Remainers Launch Tasteless ‘Deatherendum’ Site

Fanatical Remainers have launched a tasteless website predicting the result of a referendum vote today based on deaths of Leave voting older people. The counter predicts that over a million young people who have turned 18 since 2016 would vote remain, and says 800,000 leave voting older people have died. Their site assumes not one remain person has changed their mind…

This isn’t just a feature of the fringes of the FBPE movement. This is one of their mainstream arguments. Even today Polly Toynbee has been thoroughly ratio’d on Twitter for her crass suggestion that “the will of dead [is] ruling over the will of the young.”

Also this week, has-been singer and People’s Vote campaigner ‘Jamelia’ took to the airwaves to argue that there should be a maximum voting age, preventing older people for voting, because “I don’t think it’s fair that you have a vote when you’re not going to experience the consequences of that vote.” Presumably she thinks the same of the disabled and terminally ill..?