May Twice as Popular as Corbyn, Even Ahead With Remainers

The latest YouGov leadership polling isn’t great for Theresa May – she’s tied with ‘Don’t Know’ on 38% for who would make the best Prime Minister – but it’s absolutely dire for Jeremy Corbyn. Despite May’s anarchic premiership, Corbyn barely musters half as much support with only 20% backing him as the best Prime Minister. Corbyn doesn’t even have the support of a majority of 2017 *Labour* voters, only 46% of whom back him now…

May is ahead in every single region of the country, including London and Scotland. Incredibly, she’s even 1% ahead among Remain voters, while she has a comfortable lead among the C2DE voters that Corbyn claims to be speaking for. May shouldn’t get too excited, without the over-65s ‘Don’t Know’ would be comfortably ahead…

January 17, 2019 at 12:24 pm

Quote of the Day

Tobias Ellwood tells LBC…

“So Jeremy Corbyn will meet with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA with no preconditions, but won’t meet the British Prime Minister without her agreeing to his precondition.”

