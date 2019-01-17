May Twice as Popular as Corbyn, Even Ahead With Remainers

The latest YouGov leadership polling isn’t great for Theresa May – she’s tied with ‘Don’t Know’ on 38% for who would make the best Prime Minister – but it’s absolutely dire for Jeremy Corbyn. Despite May’s anarchic premiership, Corbyn barely musters half as much support with only 20% backing him as the best Prime Minister. Corbyn doesn’t even have the support of a majority of 2017 *Labour* voters, only 46% of whom back him now…

May is ahead in every single region of the country, including London and Scotland. Incredibly, she’s even 1% ahead among Remain voters, while she has a comfortable lead among the C2DE voters that Corbyn claims to be speaking for. May shouldn’t get too excited, without the over-65s ‘Don’t Know’ would be comfortably ahead…