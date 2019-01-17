Mad Academics Call for Whole World to Eat Only 1/10th of a Sausage Per Day

A group of deranged dieticians have done their best to cut through the Brexit noise by publishing a tyrannical new diet that is so extreme that people have had no choice but to pay attention. In order to ridicule it…

Incredibly, the farcical proposal has been launched in the medical profession’s most prestigious scientific journal, The Lancet. If so-called “experts” want to understand why the public so often fail to take them seriously, their answer is right here…

Their bonkers plan insists that people cut their daily intakes to:

No more than seven grams of pork a day (about 1/10th of a sausage).

No more than seven grams of beef or lamb a day.

No more than 29 grams of chicken a day (one and a half nuggets).

No more than 28 grams of fish a day (a quarter of a fillet).

No more than one and a half eggs per week (under a quarter of an egg a day).

No more than one quarter of a baked potato.

The “panel of experts” are calling for the entire world to indulge their lunacy, even though predictably none of the nonsensical nutritionists are actually following the diet themselves. The Lancet’s Charlatan-in-Chief Dr Richard Horton admitted “I’m close, but I have two eggs for breakfast every morning, so I’m already having too many eggs.” That’s not “close”, that’s a staggering NINE times his daily acceptable intake of eggs. Some people just want to watch the world burn…

Back on Planet Earth, the IEA’s Chris Snowdon has produced an excellent series of cookery videos to explore the fantastic culinary opportunities that await us under the new regime. Bon Appetit!