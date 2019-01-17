When Dawn Pulled Jez

Corbyn’s no confidence motion didn’t go to plan for him in more ways than one yesterday, while taking beatings from Tory Remainers and even one of his own MPs, Dawn Butler felt the need to tug him off the dispatch box, and back to his seat when he forgot to sit down. Weird…
May Must Steer Towards No Deal Now | Michael Howard
The Remainer Coup is Under Way | ConWoman
Our Political Class is Afraid to Govern | UnHerd
General Election Only Way to Save Brexit | Gisela Stuart
May’s Deal is Dead, But So Too Is No-Deal | Nick Timothy
Cabinet Split Over Demands For Softer Brexit | The Times
Hammond Tells Firms MPs Will Stop No-Deal Brexit | Telegraph
Is Facebook’s ’10 Year Challenge’ a Harmless Meme? | Wired
Port of Dover Prepared For No Deal | Sky News
Westminster Apocalypse | Marina Hyde
Accidental Brexit Could Be for the Best | Douglas Carswell
Wrong Brexit Rejected For Wrong Reasons | Bruce Newsome
PM’s Aides Plan to Resuscitate Deal | Tom McTague
May’s Defeat is Reality Check for EU’s Strategy | FT
How Developers Bought the Tory Party | UnHerd
The Remainer Coup is Under Way | ConWoman
Our Political Class is Afraid to Govern | UnHerd
General Election Only Way to Save Brexit | Gisela Stuart
May’s Deal is Dead, But So Too Is No-Deal | Nick Timothy
Cabinet Split Over Demands For Softer Brexit | The Times
Hammond Tells Firms MPs Will Stop No-Deal Brexit | Telegraph
Is Facebook’s ’10 Year Challenge’ a Harmless Meme? | Wired
Port of Dover Prepared For No Deal | Sky News
Westminster Apocalypse | Marina Hyde
Accidental Brexit Could Be for the Best | Douglas Carswell
Wrong Brexit Rejected For Wrong Reasons | Bruce Newsome
PM’s Aides Plan to Resuscitate Deal | Tom McTague
May’s Defeat is Reality Check for EU’s Strategy | FT
How Developers Bought the Tory Party | UnHerd