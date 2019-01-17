Clear Majority Want to Respect the Referendum Result

Despite the constant claims of Continuity Remainers that people have changed their minds on Brexit, polls have consistently failed to show any significant shifts in public support for leaving the EU since the referendum. That’s before considering the large proportion of Remain voters who accept the result even though they still don’t support Brexit itself…

The latest ComRes poll asked voters whether they wanted to see the referendum result respected and found a clear majority in favour. Excluding ‘don’t knows’ (18%), 65% of people agreed that the result should be respected, while only 35% disagreed. Remoaners’ tasteless stunts are doing little to change people’s minds…