Vicky Ford Introduces Motion To Ban Low Down Letter Boxes

Tory MP Vicky Ford has today introduced a truly seismic bill that would ban letter boxes being placed at the bottom of doors in newly built constructions. Presented as a health and safety measure, Guido suspects it is more aimed at tired canvassers…

It seems to have a lot support and is scheduled to have its second reading on Friday 8th March. Presumably the support comes from very lazy MPs…

Now that this 10 minute rule motion is over, we’re on to the smaller issue of a vote of no confidence in Her Majesty’s Government…