PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Charlie Elphicke (Dover) (Con)
Q2 Peter Kyle (Hove) (Lab)
Q3 Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston) (Lab)
Q4 Dr Roberta Blackman-Woods (City of Durham) (Lab)
Q5 Grahame Morris (Easington) (Lab)
Q6 Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East) (Lab)
Q7 Mr Robert Goodwill (Scarborough and Whitby) (Con)
Q8 Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Glasgow South) (SNP)
Q9 Mr Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley) (Lab)
Q10 Jeremy Lefroy (Stafford) (Con)
Q11 Sir David Crausby (Bolton North East) (Lab)
Q12 Trudy Harrison (Copeland) (Con)
Q13 Mrs Helen Grant (Maidstone and The Weald) (Con)
Q14 Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West) (SNP)
Q15 Ian C. Lucas (Wrexham) (Lab)

January 16, 2019 at 11:45 am

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

