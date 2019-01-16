Owen Jones Buys £500 Indulgence for Sin of Writing for The Sun

T’was the yeare of 2019 and ranteth greatly didde the blessed Owene Jones at The Sunne, for as Owene spake its authores didde “whippe up bigotrie and hatred” moste foule. But becameth it then well-knowne that in the yeare of 2011 the blessed Jones didde himself authore writings for The Sunne, for so to floggeth the sales of his owne veritable tome that be knownest as “Chavs”. A hypocrisie moste horrible…

The blessed Owene didde thus resolve to maeke amends for his moste sinneful deed by proferring the princely summe of five hunderedde pounds to buye indulgence for his sinnes, and saw that alle the goode folkes of Momentumme shoulde know that puritie was restored forthwithe upon his moste blessed soule. Per Corbynum dominum nostrum, amen.