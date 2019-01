Sandy Martin, the Labour MP who won Ipswich in 2017 by just 836 votes, has told local radio that he knows better than his own constituents, 57% of whom voted Leave.

“You know better than your constituents then?” Sandy Martin: “Yeah, okay.”

Guido knows a lot of them think this, but it’s rare to have an MP so brazenly admit it. Probably won’t do his reelection bid much good…