Government Wins Confidence Vote

In not so shocking news, Her Majesty’s Government remains in place (for now) after winning Jeremy Corbyn’s confidence vote by 306-325. Nothing has changed…
Tobias Ellwood tells LBC…
“So Jeremy Corbyn will meet with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA with no preconditions, but won’t meet the British Prime Minister without her agreeing to his precondition.”