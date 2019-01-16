Eurotunnel Ready “With or Without a Deal”

Eurotunnel have put out a press release in reaction to May’s defeat last night, confirming that “with or without a deal, traffic flow through the Tunnel will be maintained”. A far cry from the scare stories being put around by politicians…

Eurotunnel have been steadily “preparing for all outcomes” for the past two years “to ensure that new post-Brexit border controls will have no significant impact on Tunnel traffic”, noting that truck traffic has increased fourfold since the Tunnel opened in 1994 despite the number of lorry controls increasing from three to eight over that period. The Government could take a leaf out of Eurotunnel’s book on how to prepare *calmly* for all possible outcomes…