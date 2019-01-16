Election Alert: Tories Open Candidate Selections in Swathes of Unwinnable Seats

Tonight the Tories have opened up three tranches of candidate selections for the least-winnable seats across the country. The ones that you’d only normally select right before a general election…
Although this decision was taken before the result of the confidence vote, this shows the Tories are firmly getting on an election footing. The seats are all set to have fast-track selections with CCHQ aiming to have a candidate in place in every seat by the end of the month. Whether people want to become candidates for unwinnable seats with no guarantee of an upcoming election is another matter…
Read the full list below. Deep breath…
Barking
Bethnal Green & Bow
East Ham
Ilford North
Ilford South
Leyton & Wansted
Poplar & Limehouse
West HamEdmonton
Hackney South & Shoreditch
Hackney North & Stoke Newington
Hornsey & Wood Green
Islington North
Islington South & Finsbury
Tottenham
Walthamstow
Croydon North
Greenwich & Woolwich
Lewisham East
Lewisham Deptford
Lewisham West & Penge
Norwich South
Cambridge City
Oxford East
West Brom East
West Brom West
Durham
All seats in Birmingham
All seats in Coventry
All seats in Doncaster and Rotherham
All seats in Teesside
All seats in Manchester and Salford
All seats in Merseyside
All seats not yet selected in South Yorkshire
All seats in Tyneside