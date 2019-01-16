Britain “Not Necessarily” Heading For a Softer Brexit

Andrea Leadsom told Radio 4’s Today Programme this morning that Britain is “not necessarily” heading towards a softer Brexit, instead she gave the impression that Number 10 have not moved away from May’s deal as the foundation for what happens next. The Government has not indicated what concessions it seeks to gain from the EU, or whether any changes will be designed to appease the Labour Party. It doesn’t really sound like there is a plan B…

Jeremy Corbyn will table his no confidence vote in the Prime Minister this afternoon at 1pm, with the vote taking place at 7pm. There is little expectation that she will lose that. By this evening, nothing will have changed… unfortunately.

