Anne-Marie Trevelyan Asks Lt Gen Nugee If He Is A Snowflake

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has released a slick video in which she asks Lieutenant General Richard Nugee (who happens to be Lady Nugee’s brother in law) left a little taken aback when she asked if he was a “Snowflake, selfie addict, me me me millennial, phone zombie, or binge gamer” when he was 18. Sadly he didn’t give a straight answer…

People: /
January 16, 2019 at 5:00 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

“Authoritarian? I wouldn’t actually describe the PM as being authoritarian because she doesn’t exactly have a lot of authority at the moment.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.