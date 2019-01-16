Anne-Marie Trevelyan Asks Lt Gen Nugee If He Is A Snowflake

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has released a slick video in which she asks Lieutenant General Richard Nugee (who happens to be Lady Nugee’s brother in law) left a little taken aback when she asked if he was a “Snowflake, selfie addict, me me me millennial, phone zombie, or binge gamer” when he was 18. Sadly he didn’t give a straight answer…
Is Facebook’s ’10 Year Challenge’ a Harmless Meme? | Wired
Port of Dover Prepared For No Deal | Sky News
Westminster Apocalypse | Marina Hyde
Accidental Brexit Could Be for the Best | Douglas Carswell
Wrong Brexit Rejected For Wrong Reasons | Bruce Newsome
PM’s Aides Plan to Resuscitate Deal | Tom McTague
May’s Defeat is Reality Check for EU’s Strategy | FT
How Developers Bought the Tory Party | UnHerd
No-Deal Negativity Swamps BBC’s Brexit Coverage | ConWoman
What Would a May Victory Mean? | Centre for Brexit Studies
MPs Must Reject This Dreadful Deal | Telegraph
PM Needs More Than a Promise From EU | The Sun
Time for Honour and Hard-Headed Realism | Express
The Great Brexit Untruth | UnHerd
The Death Throes of Tyrannosaurus Brex | ConWoman
Port of Dover Prepared For No Deal | Sky News
Westminster Apocalypse | Marina Hyde
Accidental Brexit Could Be for the Best | Douglas Carswell
Wrong Brexit Rejected For Wrong Reasons | Bruce Newsome
PM’s Aides Plan to Resuscitate Deal | Tom McTague
May’s Defeat is Reality Check for EU’s Strategy | FT
How Developers Bought the Tory Party | UnHerd
No-Deal Negativity Swamps BBC’s Brexit Coverage | ConWoman
What Would a May Victory Mean? | Centre for Brexit Studies
MPs Must Reject This Dreadful Deal | Telegraph
PM Needs More Than a Promise From EU | The Sun
Time for Honour and Hard-Headed Realism | Express
The Great Brexit Untruth | UnHerd
The Death Throes of Tyrannosaurus Brex | ConWoman