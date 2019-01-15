German Foreign Minister Opens Door To “Further Talks”

In a move that will embolden critics of May’s deal, the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has hinted the Withdrawal Agreement could be altered in the event that May’s deal is defeated tonight. He told reporters outside the European Parliament this morning that:

“The agreement stands, as it is. I doubt very much that the agreement can be fundamentally reopened. If there were a better solution, it would already have been put forward.” “If it goes wrong tonight, there could be further talks.”

Whilst he has not offered a comprehensive renegotiation, this is the first time a senior EU figure has publicly suggested that there could be tweaks to the text of the agreement. This is the reality of the negotiation…