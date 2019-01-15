Cox’s Case for the Defence

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has succeeded in significantly livening up the incredibly lengthy meaningful vote debate, giving a typically eloquent and impassioned case for why MPs should support the Prime Minister’s deal while taking aim at those trying to reverse the referendum. May must wish she had a whole Cabinet of Coxes. Whether it actually changes any MPs’ minds at this stage is another matter…
What Would a May Victory Mean? | Centre for Brexit Studies
MPs Must Reject This Dreadful Deal | Telegraph
PM Needs More Than a Promise From EU | The Sun
Time for Honour and Hard-Headed Realism | Express
The Great Brexit Untruth | UnHerd
The Death Throes of Tyrannosaurus Brex | ConWoman
Addressing the Democratic Deficit | Martyn Day MP
Britain Has a Bright Post-Brexit Future | Dominic Raab
Far Left Falls for Slick Kremlin Anti-UK Videos | The Times
The EU Offers its Members a Terrible Choice | Dan Hannan
How British Politics is Failing | UnHerd
No Deal Not a Step Into Legal Vacuum | Martin Howe QC
Stop Brexit Plot is “Nonsense” | Boris
Carrie & Boris Going Public | Sun
Leave on WTO Terms, Dozen Ex-Ministers Urge | Telegraph
MPs Must Reject This Dreadful Deal | Telegraph
PM Needs More Than a Promise From EU | The Sun
Time for Honour and Hard-Headed Realism | Express
The Great Brexit Untruth | UnHerd
The Death Throes of Tyrannosaurus Brex | ConWoman
Addressing the Democratic Deficit | Martyn Day MP
Britain Has a Bright Post-Brexit Future | Dominic Raab
Far Left Falls for Slick Kremlin Anti-UK Videos | The Times
The EU Offers its Members a Terrible Choice | Dan Hannan
How British Politics is Failing | UnHerd
No Deal Not a Step Into Legal Vacuum | Martin Howe QC
Stop Brexit Plot is “Nonsense” | Boris
Carrie & Boris Going Public | Sun
Leave on WTO Terms, Dozen Ex-Ministers Urge | Telegraph