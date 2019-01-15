Fifth Tier Football Club Tells MPs to Give May’s Deal the Boot

There’s been a new intervention in the Brexit debate today which definitely wasn’t in Number 10’s grid – in a departure from their usual activities of… playing football, fifth-tier Boreham Wood FC have made the ballsy move of publishing an op-ed on their official website crying foul over Theresa May’s deal, urging MPs to give it the boot and switch to a WTO formation instead. Cardiff boss Neil Warnock came out proudly for Brexit over the weekend but this is thought to be the first official Brexit intervention at club level…

“We implore our MP’s [sic], please do your job today – please vote down this deal, vote down this ridiculous piece of European bias legislation, that the non-elected EU eurocrats have dangled in front of you and please stop scaremongering us all about a NO DEAL”

No doubt MPs will be assiduously reading their advice…

January 15, 2019 at 3:56 pm

Euro News



Quote of the Day

“Authoritarian? I wouldn’t actually describe the PM as being authoritarian because she doesn’t exactly have a lot of authority at the moment.”

