“Carnival” Atmosphere in Westminster Before the Vote

A so-called “carnival” atmosphere has descended on Westminster ahead of tonight’s vote with protesters from both sides lining the roads around Parliament adorned with placards, flags, banners and even biblical prophecies, all while making plenty of noise. The bad news for May is that none of them like her deal…

The influx of civilised Leave protesters has definitely improved the atmosphere from the days of shouty-crackers FBPErs and wannabe Tommy Robinsons. Here’s a taste of some of the action:

Another quiet one here pic.twitter.com/2yZfsdmpqD — GEORGE COOTE (@RealCoote) January 15, 2019

I’ve been hanging around Westminster for 2.5 years and never seen anything like this. Absolute scenes. pic.twitter.com/orvVbQ4n9z — Joey D’Urso (@josephmdurso) January 15, 2019

Sounds more apocalyptic than carnivalistic to Guido…