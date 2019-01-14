There’s never been a more exciting time to cover politics – but with the media in rapid flux, who really sets the agenda?
Vuelio presents the Top 50 Political Influencers as the definitive guide to the media professionals with the most political clout.
See the full list and find out who’s made the cut…
When it comes to politics, the digital media environment continues to develop in novel, sometimes unanticipated, ways – with some serious consequences. New media have radically altered the ways in which Government institutions operate, political leaders communicate, and campaigns are fought.
Although new media has complicated the political media system, it has by no means dismantled it. Legacy media – radio and television news programs, even newspapers – coexist with Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Indeed, content produced by the mainstream is fed upon by emerging influencers, increasing its reach and impact even as it is transformed under the weight of myriad digital judgements.
The Top 50 Political Influencers reflects the evolving media, including broadcasters and print journalists in addition to bloggers and other digital influencers. The list includes the most politically informed, those with the best contacts and membership of the right WhatsApp groups for the inside track on breaking news and the latest leaks, and those able to lead conversations across a range of social media platforms.
With the likes of Andrew Marr, Robert Peston and Cathy Newman rubbing shoulders with Owen Jones, Nigel Farage and Kerry-Anne Mendoza – the list is a true representation of the biggest political influencers in the UK media.