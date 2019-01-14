Grantham Votes 52% to 48% Against Boles

After nearly three thousand votes on his local newspaper’s poll it look like by a majority of 52% to 48% voters want Nick Boles to go. This won’t bother him at all as he’ll simply ignore it.

