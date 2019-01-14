DUP: EU’s “Meaningless” Letter Only “Bolsters Our Concerns”

Theresa May’s letter of reassurance from the EU has gone down like a lead balloon with the DUP, who have dismissed it as “meaningless” without legally binding changes and said that in fact it “bolsters our concerns” about the backstop. Nigel Dodds even hit out at May directly over comments she made about Northern Ireland’s position in the UK, calling on her to “cease from such foolish talk”. Not looking good for May’s hopes of using a DUP reversal as a catalyst to get other Brexiteers back on board…