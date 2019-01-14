Brexit Survival Box Fleeces FBPE Suckers

A company is selling a ‘Brexit Box’ survival kit to gullible Remainers, presumably fearful that after Brexit the country will revert to a medieval subsistence state without the means to access heating, food, or clean water. Sounds like the Green Party’s ideal future…

The box contains “60 servings of main meals + 48 portions of meats + water filter + firestarter” for a Recommended Retail Price of £384.61.

Guido has gone to the trouble of calculating the cost of what goes in to the box, buying regular individual tins and packeted food from high street supermarkets. Even with generously high assumptions, Guido makes the total cost of this Brexit Box’s food, filtered water bottle, and fire lighter to be £91.55.

Presumably the makers of the box assume the self defined intellectually superior Remainer class will be suckers enough to spend an £293.06 more than if they had just popped down to the local shop. The box makers appear to be right, hundreds have been bought by ultra-Remain suckers…