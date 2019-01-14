Boles, NiMo, Letwin Call to Rescind Article 50 if Deal Rejected

Oliver Letwin, Nicky Morgan, and Nick Boles are among a group of ultra-Remainer Tories to propose a plan that would force the Government to recind Article 50 when May’s Deal is voted down tomorrow. This is the first time rescinding A50 has been seriously proposed as fallback…

The plan goes that if no consensus is reached by Parliament as to what to do next in the six weeks that follow the meaningful vote, the Prime Minister would be compelled to ask the EU for an extension to Article 50. If they refused then the plan would force the PM to unilaterally rescind Article 50…

Obviously the EU is only going to do one thing if they’re given the chance to automatically end the Brexit process. The EU would have proved escape is impossible, and the UK would be left humiliated…

January 14, 2019 at 12:30 pm

"Authoritarian? I wouldn't actually describe the PM as being authoritarian because she doesn't exactly have a lot of authority at the moment."

