Theresa May Already Bending To Labour Demands

John Mann confirmed this morning that the Prime Minister had promised sweeping concessions to Labour MPs like himself in order to coax them into supporting her withdrawal agreement. She promised that the UK would not only keep existing EU regulations on workers rights and environmental protections, but be legally bound to bring forward all new EU legislation in these areas to the House of Commons.

Mann said that he had secured “not just a promise from the Prime Minister, but the legislation on the Withdrawal Act will need to meet those requirements.” The idea of a Singapore style Brexit is drifting away…