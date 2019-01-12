Saturday 7-Up

This week 260,347 visitors visited 701,366 times viewing 1,065,166 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:

You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…

Tags:
January 12, 2019 at 7:00 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

George Freeman flip-flops on “No Deal”

“… with just 6 weeks to March 29th, we urgently need an orderly Brexit. So, with a very heavy heart, I will vote for the Withdrawal Agreement.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.