The Million Pound Question

Tonight is the debut of the new Fiona Bruce hosted Question Time. BBC sources say that the original fee she was offered was less than Dimbleby got and the BBC argued that it was a legacy from less transparent days. Unlike Dimbleby, who was paid via a private company which did not have to reveal his fee, she will be paid direct by the BBC.

Bruce’s agent cannily played the ‘pay gap’ card to argue that she should receive the same money for doing the same job. Dimbleby was said to be on £15,000 an episode. At the same rate this will push Fiona’s total earnings from the BBC up to the £1 million threshold…