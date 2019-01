Andrea Leadsom got a chance to present an award to who she considers to be the ‘Best Villain’ on ITV’s Peston last night. She awarded it to “an incredibly annoying little creature, that squeaks a lot and has found a place in the corridor outside my office, but I have a plan to get rid of it.”

She went on to clarify that she was not in fact talking about the Speaker (whose office is very close to Leadsom’s) but of a mouse in her office. Priceless.