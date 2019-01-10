Through the Keyhole: Bernard Jenkin’s Sumptuous Georgian Townhouse

Bernard Jenkin may not have got the most flattering portrayal in Channel 4’s Brexit drama on Monday night but at least he was able to watch it from the comfort of his sumptuous five-bedroom Kennington townhouse. However, the BJ-lifestyle could soon be yours for a mere £2.8 million – the outgoing Harwich MP has had the Grade II Listed Georgian property on the market for a while now but hasn’t been able to shift it. Could you be the lucky buyer?

Your guests will love dinner in the elegant dining room with impeccable period furnishings original dark wood panelling. Very tasteful…

Enjoy the wonderful natural light in the smart yet comfortable drawing room. Or close the curtains and relax in the way that best suits you…

The luxurious master bedroom has a whole floor to itself and comes complete with ensuite bathroom and its very own dressing room. Perfect for discarding those unwanted clothes…

Stick the relatives safely in the separate basement flat when they come to stay. Special relationship sofa cushions not necessarily included…

Take back control of the sizeable garden with plenty of potential – make the most of any summer heatwaves by turning it into your perfect sun trap. Just watch out for the neighbours…

Plot your next boardroom coup in your stylish wooden studio annexe tucked away down the bottom of the garden, complete with its own bathroom for those extended scheming sessions. Your rivals will never see it coming…