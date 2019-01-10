Boles: Norway Model Would “Frustrate” Referendum Result

One powerful argument against Nick Boles’ “Norway +” plan has been authored by… Nick Boles. Writing for the Daily Mail shortly after the referendum, the former Skills Minister argued that pursuing an exit that keeps the UK in the EU’s Single Market is a tactic of Remainers desperate to frustrate the referendum result. He called Norway model advocates “noisy and opinionated… diehard Remainers”, who refuse to “listen to the voters.” 

“They calculate the best way to frustrate the referendum result is for Britain to confine itself to a ‘technical’ exit only.

This would mean sliding seamlessly into a position like Norway’s, where we are still in the Single Market, still bound by freedom of movement laws and still subject to rulings by the European Court of Justice.”

If 2016 Boles thinks Norway is bad, imagine what he would have thought about “Norway+”, which drags the UK even closer to the suffocating rule of the EU by tacking on membership of its Customs Union, which Norway, Iceland and Switzerland are all free from. Guido agrees with the Nick of 2016.

