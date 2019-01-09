Welsh Labour Reinstate AM Suspended for Anti-Semitism After Barely a Month

Jenny Rathbone, the Corbynista Welsh Assembly Member who was suspended in November over anti-Semitism has now been reinstated by the party with no further action taken against her. Rathbone suggested that Jewish people’s security fears could be “in their own heads” and accused Jewish Communities of having a “siege mentality”, while claiming that Israel “drives people to be hostile to British Jews”.

The Welsh Tories are furious, saying Rathbone “was suspended from the Group so her comments and the extent of her prejudices could be investigated thoroughly and diligently. This has not happened.”

Rathbone is close to the new hard left leader of Welsh Labour, Mark Drakeford, and even joined him to celebrate his victory last month while she was supposed to be suspended. The decision to re-admit her to the party was made before Christmas, barely a month after she was suspended. Labour once again struggling to show it is taking anti-Semitism seriously…